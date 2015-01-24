Iran to abandon US dollar in the inter-state calculations

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran ceases to use the US dollar in the inter-state calculations, Report citing Russian TASS Agency.

"Now in foreign trade and during conclusion of the contracts will be used other currencies, including the Yuan, the Euro, the Turkish Lira, Russian Ruble and the South Korean Won," said the deputy head of the Central Bank of Iran, Gholam Ali Kamyab.

According to him, at the moment, Iran explores the possibility of concluding bilateral exchange agreements with countries using other currencies. The conclusion of such agreements will promote the development of trade and economic relations.