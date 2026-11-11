Iran strikes navigation systems on Omani island, sources tell Reuters

Iran struck maritime navigation systems on Oman's Didamar island in the Strait of Hormuz, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The sources did not say how much damage the strikes caused, and Reuters could not independently verify whether any systems were destroyed.

Iranian state media said on Tuesday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had destroyed "enemy navigation systems" on the island. Reuters verified video showing smoke rising from Didamar, while imagery from the EU's Copernicus satellite program showed thermal activity. It was unclear what was burning.

Two shipping sources and a maritime security source said the strikes were likely to have limited impact on commercial shipping. One said other navigation systems were available elsewhere.

Gulf exporters have increasingly used ship-to-ship transfers off Oman and the United Arab Emirates to keep oil moving through Hormuz. The US military has helped commercial vessels transit the strait after Iranian attacks disrupted traffic following the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran in late February.

Gulf oil exports recovered to more than 80% of prewar levels in September and October, helped by US military assistance in the strait and higher Saudi exports through the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

US Central Command and Oman's media ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.