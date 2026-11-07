Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Iran reports tanker fire after mine explosion in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 14:40
    Iran reports tanker fire after mine explosion in Strait of Hormuz

    A tanker caught fire after hitting a mine in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Navy said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera, cited by Report.

    The vessel was reportedly "sailing through a prohibited section of the strait".

    According to the Iranian side, the ship's navigation systems had been switched off and its crew had ignored repeated warnings.

    The tanker lost propulsion following the explosion. No information about casualties has been reported.

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz Mine explosion
    Hörmüz boğazında minaya düşdükdən sonra tankerdə yanğın baş verib
    В Иране заявили о пожаре на танкере после подрыва на мине в Ормузском проливе
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