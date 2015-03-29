 Top
    Iran nuclear talks: World powers seek deal in Lausanne

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of six world powers are intensifying talks with Iran on its nuclear programme, ahead of a 31 March deadline for a deal.

    Report informs referring to the BBC, the US secretary of state and German and French foreign ministers have all cancelled their travel plans in a final push for an agreement.

    Representatives from China, Russia and the UK are also at the negotiations.

    US officials say all parties have agreed to a "step by step approach" to the deal, but sticking points remain.

    The world powers, known as the P5+1 group - the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany - want to ensure that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons.

    Iran denies it is aiming to build nuclear weapons and is hoping that a deal will lead to the lifting of international sanctions.

