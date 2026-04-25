Iran said it had hanged an ​Iranian working for ‌Israeli intelligence on Saturday for vandalism and ​violence during nationwide ​protests this year, Tasnim news ​agency noted, Report informs via Reuters.

It said Erfan ​Kiani, a "hired thug of Mossad," had engaged in ​the destruction and ​arson of public and private ‌property, ⁠spreading fear and terror across the central city of ​Isfahan, and ​wielding ⁠a machete.

He was hanged ​early in the ​morning ⁠after his sentence was confirmed by ⁠the ​Supreme Court ​and following legal procedures, Tasnim ​said.