Iran hangs agent working for Israel over sabotage in protests
Other countries
- 25 April, 2026
- 12:30
Iran said it had hanged an Iranian working for Israeli intelligence on Saturday for vandalism and violence during nationwide protests this year, Tasnim news agency noted, Report informs via Reuters.
It said Erfan Kiani, a "hired thug of Mossad," had engaged in the destruction and arson of public and private property, spreading fear and terror across the central city of Isfahan, and wielding a machete.
He was hanged early in the morning after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court and following legal procedures, Tasnim said.
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