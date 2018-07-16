Iran files complaint against US in UN due to sanctions

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has filed a complaint against the United States to the International Court of Justice for reintroducing unilateral sanctions.

Report informs citing the TASS, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

“Today Iran filed a complaint and International Court of Justice to hold US accountable for its unlawful re-imposition of unilateral sanctions. Iran is committed to the rule of law in the face of US contempt for diplomacy & legal obligations. It's imperative to counter its habit of violating int'l law”.