Iran closes border with Iraq

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has closed its Selamcheh crossing with Iraq.

Report informs citing Hurriyet that the move came after protesters torched the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Basra.

After the incident, Basra Operations Command declared a curfew in Basra. Iraqi officials do not specify the date of its lifting.

Moreover, the Iraqi government also closed the Um Kasr port due to protests.

Notably, 20,000 took to streets to protest against social problems in the Iraqi city of Basra.