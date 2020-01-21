Iran asks US and France to provide equipment to decode black boxes from downed airplane

Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said it had asked its French and US counterparts, the BEA and NTSB respectively, to provide a list of the equipment required to read the black boxes from the Boeing airplane downed near Tehran on January 8.

Report says, citing Al Arabiya, that Iran sought the transfer of the required equipment, but neither the BEA nor NTSB had "so far responded positively" to such a transfer.

According to the TV channel, Iran has no such equipment to decode the data.

Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines crashed January 8 minutes after taking off from Tehran airport. All 176 people aboard the plane were killed. Among the victims were the citizens of Ukraine, Canada, Great Britain, and Germany. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps assumed responsibility for the tragedy. Later Iran admitted to shooting down the airplane with two rockets.