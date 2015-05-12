Iran and "P5+1" begin talks on nuclear in Vienna

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Experts of Iran and 5+1 group started next round of negotiations in Vienna aimed at the production of the final agreement on the Iranian nuclear program by the end of June.

Report informs citing the TASS, consultations started with a meeting of the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Arakhchi and deputy head of European diplomacy, Helga Schmid.

As stated on arrival at Vienna A.Arakhchi, Tehran hopes that the parties have a chance to agree on a final document before the scheduled date - June 30, 2015.According to him, a draft agreement is almost completely worked out, but differences remain "on one side."There are still many unresolved issues and disputes between the parties.The negotiators are trying to agree on a single text of the future agreement - said Arakhchi - We believe that we can do it before the deadline."