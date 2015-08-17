​IOM: More than a quarter of a million refugees and migrants sailed to the shores of Europe in 2015

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ More than a quarter of a million refugees, migrants and asylum seekers sailed to the shores of Europe in 2015. The figure continues to grow rapidly, despite the resolute measures to strengthen border control and prevention of illegal flows of migrants. Report informs citing the UN news center, this information was provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

This summer border guards of Italy and Greece have rescued approximately, a thousand people a day, according to the IOM.

Representatives of the United Nations and the International Organization for Migration has repeatedly appeal to the European Union to prevent the loss of life in the Mediterranean Sea, including through the strengthening of search and rescue operations.