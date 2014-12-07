Interpol issues alert for Egyptian cleric al-Qaradawi

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The International police agency Interpol has issued a red alert for Yousef al-Qaradawi, the chairman of International Union of Muslim Scholars, after a request by Egyptian authorities on Saturday.

Al-Qaradawi, who is seen as the intellectual guide for Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, is wanted by Egyptian judicial authorities for prosecution on charges of "incitement and assistance to commit intentional murder, helping the prisoners to escape, arson, vandalism and theft," according to the Interpol website.

The Egyptian-born al-Qaradawi has been under fire in Egypt for his vocal criticism of last summer's ouster of elected president Mohamed Morsi by the army, informs Report citing Anadolu Agency.

Interpol has issued red alerts for a number of Muslim Brotherhood leaders many times before on the request of Egypt.