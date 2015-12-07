​International coalition against ISIS to meet in January in Rome

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of representatives of the international coalition against the Islamic State terrorist organization will be held in late January 2016 in Rome.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this was said by Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni after a meeting with UN special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura.

"At the conference, representatives of the international coalition against ISIS will discuss the strategy for the fight against terrorism", said Gentiloni.

The international coalition led by the US includes about 65 countries.