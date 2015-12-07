 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​International coalition against ISIS to meet in January in Rome

    The international coalition led by the US includes about 65 countries

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of representatives of the international coalition against the Islamic State terrorist organization will be held in late January 2016 in Rome.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, this was said by Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni after a meeting with UN special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura.

    "At the conference, representatives of the international coalition against ISIS will discuss the strategy for the fight against terrorism", said Gentiloni.

    The international coalition led by the US includes about 65 countries.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi