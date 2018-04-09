Interior ministry: Germany still has high level of security threats

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The latest incidents in Münster and Berlin did not affect the level of security threat in Germany, it is traditionally remaining high.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Interior Ministry spokesperson Sonja Kock said at a briefing, commenting on the issue of the impact of accidents in Münster and Berlin on the overall security situation in the country.

"The security threat remains high for a long time, it remains unchanged, and this has not changed in connection with recent events”, she said.

Notably, on April 7, two people were killed and dozens injured Saturday when a vehicle plowed into busy cafe and restaurant terraces in the German city of Münster before the driver killed himself.