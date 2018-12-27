Insurance payments after Indonesian tsunami to exceed $ 1 billion

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Payments on insurance claims after the tsunami that occurred in the coastal areas of Sumatra and Java Islands will make about 15.9 trillion rupees (more than 1 billion), Report informs citing the TASS.

According to preliminary estimates of the largest insurance companies in the country, it is about approximately 190 of insurance claims, mainly related to the full destruction of private and commercial properties, as well as transportation in the provinces of Banten and Lampung. As for the insurance of individuals, according to experts, the payments will be insignificant, since these services are practically not developed in Indonesia.

According to the latest data, the tsunami in the Sunda Strait, separating the Islands of Java and Sumatra, caused the death of 430 people, 159 were missing, almost 1.5 thousand were injured. About 22 thousand local residents had to leave their homes. Several hundred houses, hotels and other objects were completely destroyed.