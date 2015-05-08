Initial reason of helicopter crash in Pakistan announced

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Pakistan, the technical failure was shown as the cause of "Mi-17" helicopter crash. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the press-secretary of the Pakistan Army, General Asim Bajava said it.

He noted that according to the preliminary investigation, the accident occurred as a result of a technical failure during the landing of the helicopter: "The other two helicopters landed successfully."

As a result of "Mi-17" helicopter crash in Pakistan, the ambassadors of Norway and the Philippines in the country, the spouses of ambassadors of Malaysia and Indonesia and two pilots killed.

Ambassadors of Poland and the Netherlands in Pakistan were injured.

The report said that representatives of 37 countries flied to Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region in three helicopters. The helicopter with 11 passengers on board crashed.