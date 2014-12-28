Indonesian Ministry not ready to confirm AirAsia plane's crash

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian Ministry of Transportation is not ready to confirm information about the crash AirAsia's aircraft, the ministry's Air Transport Director Djoko Murjatmodjo said Sunday.

"At this point, we do not want to confirm anything, but the loss of communication with the aircraft," Detik newspaper quoted Murjatmodjo as saying.

Report informs referring to AP, according to the statement issued by AirAsia, air traffic control lost contact with flight QZ8501 at 07:24 local time (00:24 GMT). There were 155 passengers on board, including 17 children, two pilots and five cabin crew. Most passengers on board were Indonesian; three passengers were South Koreans, and one French, Malaysian and Singaporean.

The plane was operated by an Indonesian captain, who had a substancial number of flying hours a total of 6,100, and a French co-pilot with a total of 2,275 flying hours.