 Top

Boat-sinking Indonesian minister dares Zuckerberg to paddle board race

Indonesian minister dares Zuckerberg to paddle board race

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti threw down the gauntlet to Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram in response to a post that showed him on a paddle board on Lake Tahoe, with the sun setting in the backdrop, Report informs citing the TASS.

Moreover Pudjiastuti said she would love to challenge Zuckerberg to a "paddle race and win 10% of Facebook".

Facebook and Zuckerberg had not responded to the minister’s challenge, though several netizens urged the Facebook chief executive to accept the challenge.

Some time ago, 54-year-old Pudjiastuti arranged such a race with the Deputy Governor of Jakarta and won.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi