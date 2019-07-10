Boat-sinking Indonesian minister dares Zuckerberg to paddle board race

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti threw down the gauntlet to Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram in response to a post that showed him on a paddle board on Lake Tahoe, with the sun setting in the backdrop, Report informs citing the TASS.

Moreover Pudjiastuti said she would love to challenge Zuckerberg to a "paddle race and win 10% of Facebook".

Facebook and Zuckerberg had not responded to the minister’s challenge, though several netizens urged the Facebook chief executive to accept the challenge.

Some time ago, 54-year-old Pudjiastuti arranged such a race with the Deputy Governor of Jakarta and won.