​Indonesian authorities to transfer capital in 2021

The Indonesian authorities will begin the transfer of the country's capital from Jakarta in 2021, Report informs citing the Xinhua News Agency.

Indonesian Minister of National Development Planning Bambang Brodjonegoro said that construction will begin in 2021.

"We hope that the process of transfer of the capital will take place gradually, and the new capital will start functioning from 2024," the head of the administration said.

According to him, the new capital will be located on the island of Kalimantan. Funds for the implementation of the project will be included in the budget in 2020, the construction can cost the Indonesian authorities more than $32.5 billion.