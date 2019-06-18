Indonesia shipwreck leaves 15 dead

At least 15 people died, three went missing as a result of the crash of a passenger vessel near the Indonesian island of Java, official representative of the local police, Frans Barung Mangera, told. Report informs citing foreign media that, according to him, "rescuers on Tuesday morning found the bodies of 13 dead." Earlier, local police and rescuers found the bodies of two victims. The policeman also clarified that "the search continues for three more passengers." In total, there were about 50 people aboard a small vessel. According to the preliminary version, the cause of the incident were the strong waves and overload.