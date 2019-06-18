Indonesia shipwreck leaves 15 dead

At least 15 people died, three went missing as a result of the crash of a passenger vessel near the Indonesian island of Java, official representative of the local police, Frans Barung Mangera, told. Report informs citing foreign media that, according to him, "rescuers on Tuesday morning found the bodies of 13 dead." Earlier, local police and rescuers found the bodies of two victims. The policeman also clarified that "the search continues for three more passengers." In total, there were about 50 people aboard a small vessel. According to the preliminary version, the cause of the incident were the strong waves and overload.
Indonesia shipwreck leaves 15 deadIndonesia shipwreck leaves 15 dead
https://report.az/storage/news/67369757806698bbe74eb859bb932ab2/cf742a6a-1b69-42bd-945e-eac306f29766_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Welt: Merkel sits through country's national anthem at meeting with Denmark PM 11 July, 2019 / 15:58
- European Union may impose sanctions on Turkey 11 July, 2019 / 14:10
- Blast kills 8, wounds 35 in Syria 11 July, 2019 / 13:23
- Britain and Iran issue statements about incident in Strait of Hormuz 11 July, 2019 / 11:47
- 11 dead in central China floods 11 July, 2019 / 11:16
- 18 people hospitalized in Italy due to large hail 10 July, 2019 / 18:08
- German Chancellor seen shaking in public for third time - VIDEO 10 July, 2019 / 16:20
- British Ambassador to US leaves his post 10 July, 2019 / 16:12
- Boat-sinking Indonesian minister dares Zuckerberg to paddle board race 10 July, 2019 / 12:44
- Largest airport in world to open at the end of September - VIDEO 10 July, 2019 / 10:21
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author