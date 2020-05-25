Indonesia: Number of COVID-19 cases hits almost 23 thousand

The number of coronavirus cases increased by 479 per day and reached 22,750. Report informs citing the Ministry of Health, 1 391 died, 5 642 people recovered.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 212 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed five mln globally, resulting in more than two mln recoveries and over 340,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.