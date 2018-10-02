Indonesia hit by 5.9-magnitude earthquake

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ A 5.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Indonesian shore, US Geological Service reports. According to it, the epicenter of the underground tremors was close to the Sumba island.

According to Report, the earthquake hearth was at a 30 kilometer depth. No casualties or destructions have yet been reported.

On September 28, the Indonesian city of Palu was hit by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake. The death toll in the disaster caused by the earthquake and tsunami has topped 1,200 people.