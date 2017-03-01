 Top
    Close photo mode

    Indian Premier to visit Israel for first time in country's history

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas invited to official visit to India

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Israel this summer for the first time in the country's history.

    Report informs citing the Israeli media, however, he has no plans regarding visit to Ramallah, State of Palestine.

    However, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been invited to official visit to India.

    According to information, the visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi