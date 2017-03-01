Indian Premier to visit Israel for first time in country's history

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Israel this summer for the first time in the country's history.

Report informs citing the Israeli media, however, he has no plans regarding visit to Ramallah, State of Palestine.

However, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been invited to official visit to India.

According to information, the visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.