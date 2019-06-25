Indian parties hold protests amid US Secretary of State's visit - PHOTO

US chief diplomat arrives in India for two days to discuss ties between Washington and New Delhi after the US revoked the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) earlier this month. Report informs citing the Sputnik.

The rally against Pompeo’s visit has been organized by numerous left-wing parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and All India Forward Bloc.

The news comes amid another deterioration of trade relations between the two countries.

Earlier in June US President Donald Trump revoked India's GSP, which impacted only $240-$250 million of the country’s exports. After the US rejected India’s request to remove duties on steel and aluminium products, New Delhi increased tariffs up to 120% on 28 American goods.