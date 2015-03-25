Indian Navy aircraft crashes into sea

Baku.25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Indian Navy's aircraft crashed in to the sea near the coast of Goa. Two people are still missing. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti. Indian Express reported on Wednesday's edition citing a source in the Navy.

According to the report, one officer was rescued but two - a captain and an observer - are still missing.

A Dornier surveillance aircraft, carrying out a training flight, crashed into the sea 25 miles south-west of Goa. Rescue operation is carried out at the crash-place. Details of the accident are being investigated.