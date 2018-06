Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ A naval ship sank on Thursday off the southeastern coast of India near the city of Visakhapatnam, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS.

As a result of the accident at least one person died and four were reported missing. At the time of the accident there were 28 people on board, 23 of them were rescued, the agency informs.

The reason of the ship collapse became a hole in one of the compartments.