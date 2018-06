Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ India's political activist Irom Sharmila is expected to end 16-year hunger strike today, Report informs citing CNN.

She started the hunger strike in November 2000 after killing of 10 civilians in Manipur, India by servicemen.

It was noted that the political activist has been fed through a nasal tube, spending much of the time in the hospital.

44-year-old Irom Sharmila was called 'Iron Lady' for strong character.