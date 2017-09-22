 Top
    India shells Kashmir: 6 people killed, 26 injured

    Four out of killed are women

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ 6 people were killed, 26 injured after Indian military shelled Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and Jamuu regions.

    Report informs citing TRT, Pakistan Army says.

    According to information, 4 out of killed are women, 15 of injured are women, 5 children.

    Pakistani militants responded to the fire.

    Notably, ceasefire was declared between India and Pakistan in 2003. However, ceasefire has been violating during the past period. The parties accuse each other of violating ceasefire.

    70,000 people have been killed since 1947 as a result of conflict in Jammu and Kashmir. 

