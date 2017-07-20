India's lower-caste untouchable community member becomes new president of India

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ram Nath Kovind, nominated by the ruling Indian People's Party, became the new president of India.

Report informs citing the TASS, it was informed in election committee. He scored more than 65% of votes.

Kovind became the country's 14th president since 1950, and the second president from the Dalits - one of the lower castes of the "untouchables”. The powers of the current president, Pranab Mukherjee, expire on July 24, and Kovind will assume office on July 25.

Kovind was born on October 1, 1945 in the United Provinces of British India (now Uttar Pradesh) in the Dalit family. For 16 years he worked as a lawyer in the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court of the country.

In August 2015, he was appointed governor of Bihar.

The Constitution in 1950 abolished class and caste privileges, although prejudices remain in society.