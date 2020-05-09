​India's coronavirus tally hits 3.3 thousand per day

India has reported more than 3.3 thousand confirmed COVID-19 cases people per day, bringing a total number to 59,662, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 56,342 cases were reported the day before, while 52,952- a day earlier.

At present, 39,834 people receive treatment in the country, resulting in 17,846 recoveries (1,308 per day), and 1,981 people deaths (95 per day).

Earlier, the Interior Ministry of the country extended the current isolation regime in the country from March 25 to May 17 and instructed the states to divide "red", "orange" and "green" zones depending on the number of positive cases.