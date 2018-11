Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Some 259 people worldwide died while taking selfies from October 2011 to November 2017, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

Report informs citing CNN that India accounted for more than half the total - 159 reported selfie deaths since 2011. Researchers attributed the high number to the country's enormous population of people under 30, which is the world's largest.