​India reports about 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

With the biggest-ever jump of 9,851 new cases and 273 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India reached 2,26,770 on Friday, a Health Ministry data revealed.

The surge comes amid the first phase of unlocking after a two-month shutdown even as the government plans to open religious places from next week.

Of the total cases, 1,10,960 are active, and 1,09,462 have recovered, while 6,348 lost the battle against the pandemic so far.

The worst-hit state continues to be Maharashtra with a total of 77,793 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 27,256, Delhi with 25,004 cases, and Gujarat with 18,584.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 6,704,000 globally, resulting in more than 3,252,000 recoveries and over 393,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.