India: Over 3 thousand people die from coronavirus

The number of COVID-19 cases in India per day increased by more than six thousand and amounts to 125,101, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, 118,447 cases were reported yesterday, while 112,359 cases the day before yesterday. According to the agency, 65,597 people undergo treatment in the country. 51,783 people recovered after coronavirus (3,250 per day), 3,720 people died (137 per day).

Earlier, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs extended the lockdown in the country from March 25 until May 31 and instructed the states to allocate "red," "orange" and "green" zones depending on the number of patients with coronavirus. Authorities have extended a ban on domestic and international flights. Also, for the period of the isolation regime, the work of schools and universities, hotels, large shopping centers, and restaurants is prohibited. All public events, including religious ones, are forbidden.