India launches its first space observatory

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ PSLV-C30 rocket carrying India's Astrosat and six foreign satellites has been launched from Sriharikota, Report informs.

India now becomes the first country in the developing world to have its very own telescope in space. Indian space agency joins a very select club, since only the USA, European Union and Japan have similar capabilities. China lacks a space observatory.

This satellite is really akin to the mythical 'third eye of Lord Shiva' as it can view the Cosmos in ways the human eye is not capable of observing. It will be used to study black holes and analyse how stars and galaxies are actually born and how they ultimately die.