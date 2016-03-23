India hosts World Sufi Forum

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ World Sufi Forum has been held in India.

Report was told in the Embassy of India to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addressed the event.

Prime Minister Mr. Modi emphasized that the world must advance the message of Sufism that stands for the principles of Islam and the highest human values.

He said that the global community must be more vigilant than ever before and counter the forces of darkness with the radiant light of human values: 'Let us remember the infinite humanism in Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi's words: 'Contain all human faces in your own, without any judgment of them', he said.

Prime Minister added Islam has historically engaged with diverse civilizations and as it enriched itself, it also enriched the world: 'India has a distinct Islamic heritage which can be seen in the fields of art, architecture and culture, and the spiritual and intellectual traditions of India.

Notably, 'World Sufi Forum’ event witnessed the presence of spiritual leaders, scholars, academicians and theologists from Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, UK, USA, Canada, Pakistan and other nations.