    In the US state of Vermont the dead won the election

    The authorities didn't notify the voters about the sudden death of one of the candidates

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ At the United States' Underhill town (Vermont state) in the elections to the local administration won the dead, Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency.

    This happened due to the fact that the authorities didn't warn the voters about the sudden death of one of the candidates.

    The 55-year-old Kevin Tarrant, who served more than 20 years in the U.S. Armed Forces, died on the eve of the election of a heart attack. According to the laws of the city, to campaign or even to discuss the candidates at the polls on election day is strictly prohibited.

    In this regard, residents of Underhill not informed the politician's death, and they elected him to a three-year term.

