In Poland opens the largest NATO exercise “Anaconda-2016″

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of the largest in the history of Poland after 1989 military exercises “Anaconda-2016″ will be held in Warsaw today.

Report informs, the main part of the exercise involving aircraft, ships, military equipment and thousands of military 31 (12 thousand from Poland) from 18 NATO countries and 5 countries in the program “Partnership for peace” will be held in Poland on June 7-17.

The exercises involved 3 thousand pieces of military equipment, 105 aircraft and helicopters and 12 vehicles.

Exercise “Anaconda” is being held since 2006 every two years. In 2016 their purpose - working off of maneuvers for the example of a joint defensive operation in terms of hybrid threats. One of the first steps Tuesday will exercise near the city of toruń with the participation of Polish, American and British military. Earlier, the Polish defense Ministry said that the exercises will be of a “defensive character” and check the reaction of the units and commanders on common threats.