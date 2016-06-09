A bus with students overturned in Brazil, 15 dead

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ A bus carrying students overturned near the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo in the South-East of the country, at least 15 people were killed.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the incident occurred on Wednesday at 23:20 (05.20 Thursday GMT) in the municipality Bertioga near são Paulo.

In the accident 15 people, including the bus driver, died and 31 people were injured. Only the bus was carrying 46 people, most of whom are students. All the victims were taken to local hospitals.

At the scene working rescuers. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.