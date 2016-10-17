25 prisoners killed in Brazil prison clashes

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 25 inmates have been killed in clashes between two rival factions in an overcrowded prison in northern Brazil, Report informs citing the BBC.

Seven of the dead were beheaded and six others burned to death, a police official reportedly said.

The incident in Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima state, happened during visiting hours.

Some 100 visitors who were taken as hostages have been freed and the riot has ended, the reports added.

The state government said it was waiting for a prisoner count to confirm the death toll.

Reports say there are 1,400 inmates currently in the prison, which has a capacity of up to 740.