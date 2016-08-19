In Belgium for stealing copper cable disrupted the movement of trains

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Timetable passenger trains plying between the cities of Blaton and Tournai in the Belgian Walloon region, was disrupted on Friday morning as a result of theft of several hundreds of meters of copper cable.

Report informs citing Ria Novosti, from the place of emergency passengers are buses that transport them to the nearest railway station to transfer to trains.

In recent years Western Europe has increased the number of theft laid along the railway copper cable that poses a serious threat to traffic safety. Railway cable stealing to surrender his money in points of reception of non-ferrous scrap, mainly in Eastern Europe.