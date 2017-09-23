 Top
    Taliban attacks checkpoint in Afghanistan, 5 policemen killed

    The militants also suffered casualties

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of radical group Taliban have attacked checkpoint in central Ghazni province. 

    Five policemen were killed and eight others wounded, Report informs referring to agency Pajhwok.

    Mohammad Arif Noori, the governor’s spokesman told the Pajhwok, the militants attacked the check-post in Bagh-i-Attar area between Jaghori and Qarabagh districts.

    Additional law enforcement forces arrived on scene and repulsed the attack. 

    The militants also suffered casualties, but the exact figures of destroyed Taliban not available, said Noori.

