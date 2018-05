Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ IG terrorists blew ancient mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul, left since the Ottoman Empire.

Report informs, information disseminated by agency Anadolu.

Mosque Hema Kado located in the west of Mosul was built during the Ottoman period.

There was also a mausoleum inside the mosque.People came here on Thursday and Friday and visited the mausoleum.