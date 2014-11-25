IG militants received up to 45 mln dollars ransom for hostages for year

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Total amount of funds received by militants of radical group "Islamic State" as a ransom for their kidnapped people, made from 35 mln to 45 mln dollars in the last year. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, these data lead by UN experts monitoring the implementation of the sanctions against terrorist organizations.

According to experts, the number of kidnappings perpetrated by radicals for ransom, continues to grow steadily. At the same time, in addition to the "Islamic state" other terrorist organizations, including "Al-Qaeda" and its associated movements, resort to such measures.