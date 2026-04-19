Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    IDF: Over 150 Hezbollah operatives, including Bint Jbeil commander, killed on day before ceasefire

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    • 19 April, 2026
    • 17:38
    IDF: Over 150 Hezbollah operatives, including Bint Jbeil commander, killed on day before ceasefire

    More than 150 Hezbollah operatives, including several commanders, were killed in Israeli airstrikes the day before the ceasefire in Lebanon took effect, the military says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The IDF says that on Thursday, it struck some 300 Hezbollah sites, including rocket launchers, command centers, and weapon depots across Lebanon.

    The strikes killed over 150 Hezbollah operatives, including the commander of the Bint Jbeil area, Ali Reda Abbas, and other commanders, according to the military.

    The IDF says Abbas is the fourth commander of the Bint Jbeil sector who has been killed by Israel amid the multifront war in recent years.

    The military adds that since hostilities with Lebanon escalated amid the Iran war, when the terror group resumed rocket and drone attacks on Israel, over 1,800 of the terror group's operatives have been killed in Lebanon.

    Hezbollah Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Lebanon
    İMQ: Atəşkəsdən bir gün əvvəl Livanda 150 "Hizbullah" yaraqlısı öldürülüb
    ЦАХАЛ: За сутки до прекращения огня в Ливане уничтожены 150 боевиков "Хезболлах"

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