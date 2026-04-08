Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    IDF admits Tehran synagogue was 'collateral damage' in strike on Iran commander

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 08:55
    IDF admits Tehran synagogue was 'collateral damage' in strike on Iran commander

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) admitted late Tuesday that it was behind a strike early in the day that damaged a synagogue in Tehran, saying it was targeting a senior Iranian commander and that it regretted the "collateral damage" to the Jewish house of worship nearby, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    According to Iranian media, heavy damage was caused to the Rafi Niya synagogue.

    In response to a query by The Times of Israel, the IDF said that it struck a top commander from Khatam al-Anbiya, Iran's military emergency command.

    "Reports were received that a nearby synagogue was also damaged in the strike. The IDF regrets the collateral damage to the synagogue and emphasizes that the strike was directed at a senior military target within the regime's armed forces," the IDF said.

    The army insisted that it took steps to "minimize the risk of harm to civilians" in the strike, "including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."

    The results of the strike are still under review, the military added.

    Multiple Iranian news sources reported on the strike that damaged the synagogue. In an internal report, Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry said that visual documentation ostensibly from the scene showed rescuers working through piles of rubble and debris, with photographs capturing scattered religious books and damaged interior fixtures. The ministry's internal report noted that the claim the synagogue was damaged is supported "by several sources, albeit all of them Iranian."

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
    İsrail Tehrandakı sinaqoqun vurulmasını etiraf edib
    ЦАХАЛ признал, что синагога в Тегеране стала "сопутствующей жертвой" удара по иранскому командующему

    Latest News

    09:03

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.04.2026)

    Finance
    08:55

    IDF admits Tehran synagogue was 'collateral damage' in strike on Iran commander

    Other countries
    08:47

    Azerbaijan's MFA shares post on Agdaban massacre

    Foreign policy
    00:19

    Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of Aghdaban massacre

    Domestic policy
    23:55

    Madagascar declares state of emergency over energy situation due to Iran war

    Other countries
    23:50

    Iran condemns Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilization

    Region
    23:37

    Azerbaijan beach soccer team beats Moldova in second friendly

    Football
    23:29
    Photo

    TÜRKPA Economic Cooperation Commission holds 13th meeting in Baku

    Foreign policy
    23:17

    Trump will pursue stability with China's Xi in May meeting, USTR Greer says

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed