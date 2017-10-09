Red Cross considerably cuts staff in Afghanistan

© TASS

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) intends to cut its presence in Afghanistan following attacks that have killed seven of its staff this year, Report informs referring to Reuters.

“We have no choice but to drastically reduce our presence in Afghanistan,” Monica Zanarelli, head of the ICRC in Afghanistan said, adding that the organization is not willing to totally leave Afghanistan.

In February, six of ICRC staff were killed and two staff went missing in Jowzjan province of Afghanistan.

In September, ICRC confirmed the death of its staff in Balkh province in the north of Afghanistan.