ICAO develops new Global Aviation Security Plan

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has developed a new Global Aviation Security Plan.

Report informs, Fang Liu, Secretary-General of the ICAO, said at the UN Security Council session.

The new plan is the global framework’s core objective was to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of civil aviation security measures. The plan is expected to be approved at the Council session in November.

ICAO Head noted that terrorists try to use any gaps in the system of ensuring the safety of civil aviation.

Every day 100,000 civilian flights are conducted in the world, which carry about 10 million passengers. The number of air passengers makes 3.5 billion people per year.