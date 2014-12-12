​IAEA Director General asks member states to allocate 4,6 million Euros for Iran nuclear deal monitoring

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano asked the governing board of the Agency to provide additional funds for Iran nuclear deal monitoring. Report informs citing the UN Information Centre, this request is related to the implementation of the Joint Action Plan agreed in November 2013 with Iran and six participants of the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program - China, Germany, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, the United States and France.

In November 2014, seven countries participating in the talks have agreed to extend the joint plan before June 30, 2015. They have asked the IAEA to continue its work and carry out some additional activities in connection with this plan.

Yukiya Amano informed the members of the governing board that during the period up to June 30, 2015 the costs of monitoring and controling Iranian nuclear program in accordance with this plan would make approximately up to 5,5 million Euros, and, as a result, the Agency will need additional 4,6 million Euros in the form of voluntary extrabudgetary contributions . Yukiya Amano invited "member states which are in a position to do so to make the necessary funding available as soon as possible in order to ensure smooth continuation of the activities".