​IAEA delivers COVID-19 testing equipment to 80 countries

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has so far delivered more than 250 consignments to 80 countries with supplies to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with many more to be shipped in the coming days and weeks, Report says, citing press service of the structure.

"120 countries turned to us for help. We mounted the biggest operation of assistance in the IAEA," said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. "This is emergency assistance, and the effort is going to continue. I am encouraging countries and entities in a position to do so to contribute to this endeavor."

"We have been helping countries through the provision of RT-PCR equipment, as well as accessories for testing and sampling," said Mr. Grossi. He added that the IAEA is also providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and offering webinars and video guidance for health and laboratory professionals on sample collection and processing.

A total of 80 countries have received COVID-19 testing supplies so far, such as laboratory consumables, critical reagents, and biosafety equipment. Out of these, 49 have received PCR machines. Peru was the first country to receive the testing equipment. The pandemic has hard hit the country.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, and the causative agent is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.

The number of coronavirus cases globally has exceeded 6.5 million, while more than 386 thousand people with COVID-19 died.