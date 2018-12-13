Hungary 'slave labour' law sparks protest in parliament - VIDEO

© euronews https://report.az/storage/news/60224ac07d0d1623fdf25a162f48b11d/37e0fade-13ee-4972-a326-05343a800cf4_292.jpg

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Protests have broken out in Hungary after the country's parliament passed new labour laws, which have been labelled "slave labour" by opponents, Report informs citing BBC News.

New rules mean companies can demand up to 400 hours of overtime a year and delay payment for it for three years.

Police used tear gas against crowds on the steps of the parliament building on Wednesday night as crowds gathered.

Opposition politicians had created chaos inside, blocking stairways and blowing whistles to disrupt the votes.

They were also angry over a second vote to create a new system of administrative courts controlled by the minister of justice, which critics fear will not be independent.

The parliamentary speaker, unable to reach his podium, was forced to open the session from the floor instead. Despite the disruption, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's overwhelming majority in parliament pushed the change through.