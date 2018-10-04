Hungary expels Ukraine consul

© Reuters

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ / The Hungarian Government has decided to expel the Ukrainian consul, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a press conference in Budapest.

Report informs citing TASS that he reiterated Budapest's tough position on blocking the process of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Notably, earlier the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine announced Hungarian consul Matyas Szilagyi persona non grata in the city of Berehove Transcarpathian over the scandal with the issuance of Hungarian passports to Ukrainians.